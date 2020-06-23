Rwanda: Airtel Rwanda Partners With World Remit to Ease International Money Transfer

Airtel Rwanda on Monday June 22 announced a partnership with online money transfer service, World Remit to facilitate its customers to transfer money from across the world.

The development, according to the local telecommunication operator, will among other things enable Airtel Money customers receive cash through World Remit from their friends and family across the globe especially in the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

WorldRemit is a leading fintech providing international money transfer services. The London based company has recently boosted the industry by taking international money transfers online, making them safer, faster at a lower-cost.

According to a statement issued by Airtel Rwanda, countries with more WorldRemit users include, the United States, Canada, Belgium, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Germany among others.

"We are excited about this partnership with WorldRemit as it allows our customers to receive money from their friends and family across the world at their comfort." Amit Chawla, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, commented.

He added, "This contributes to our drive to offer our customers the convenience of using their Airtel Money wallets to carry out their day to day activities. World Remit makes it easy to send money to Airtel Money accounts in Rwanda from more than 50 countries around the world. Just download the app or create your free account to start transferring money to family and friends in Rwanda today."

Airtel Money enables users to perform local and international money transfers, make utility payments, save money in their mobile wallets, purchase airtime and access a range of mobile financial products, the statement reads in part.

Carine Umurerwa, Country Manager, Rwanda, WorldRemit said "This is more important than ever with covid19 curbing measures in place across the world. This partnership allows us to give customers even more remittance options whilst continuing to provide a convenient, safe and secure service." She asserts.

Recently, Airtel Rwanda has been an active partner in Rwanda's battle against Covid-19.

Beyond delivering its contribution to the country, the telecommunication operator has provided cashless payment incentives for taxi moto operators in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Before their trips, passengers are offered the convenience to pay for their rides from their mobile phones by pressing *544# through which motorcyclists will receive payments in a cashless mode, seamlessly using Airtel Money