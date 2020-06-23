Nigeria: APC Crisis - Boms' Appointment Laughable, I Remain Acting Chairman - Giadom

22 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

Victor Giadom has dismissed as "laughable" his suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the inauguration of Worgu Boms as the new deputy Deputy National Secretary of the party, saying he remains the party's interim national chairman.

Speaking with journalists at the party's national secretariat shortly after a protest by some people on Monday, Mr Giadom said the inauguration of Mr Bom breached the party's constitution.

"That is laughable. I'm sure you know that I was elected at the convention, and as I have told Nigerians, that level of impunity and rascality must be corrected.

"You cannot smuggle someone into the National Working Committee without an election. Anybody who wants to be a member of the National Working Committee should present his or herself for a democratic election. You cannot just bring somebody from anywhere to fill any office in the National Working Committee," he said.

Mr Giadom took the centre stage in the drama at the NWC of the party when he declared himself the acting national chairman on Wednesday following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal.

Mr Giadom said his declaration was based on the judgement of an Abuja High Court in March.

The party's spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, had on Tuesday announced the appointment of the deputy national chairman (South), Abiola Ajimobi, as the interim chairman of the party after Mr Oshiomhole's suspension.

Mr Giadom on Monday called for a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party as the panacea to the crisis ravaging the party.

"There is no other way to solve the crisis than to call a NEC meeting. That has been my decision," he said.

