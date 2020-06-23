South Sudan: UN Security Council Renews Mandate of Peacekeepers in South Sudan

22 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

Juba — The UN Security Council has extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In a resolution seen by The East African, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Council renewed the mandate up to March 15, 2021.

"The Council... requested me to report on the implementation of the mission's mandate every 90 days.

"It covers political and security developments between 16th February 2020 and 31st May 2021, the humanitarian and human rights situation, and progress of the mission's mandate," he said.

The Council praised the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) for supporting South Sudan's government, especially in the formation of a unity government.

"While it's encouraging that the ceasefire among the parties is holding, progress on the transitional security arrangements was marginal between government-aligned and opposition forces.

"The recent clashes in Central Equatoria State between South Sudan People Defense Forces and SPLA-IO and National Salvation Front is of concern," Mr Guterres said.

The Council urged parties to uphold international humanitarian laws and allow aid agencies to deliver relief where needed.

