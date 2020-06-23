Rwanda: Eric Rutanga Revels in 'Exciting Challenge' After Move to Yanga

22 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda international and former Rayon Sports skipper, Eric Rutanga, has said that he is thrilled and looking forward to the 'exciting challenge' with Young 'Yanga' Africans after joining the Tanzania giants.

Rutanga completed the highly anticipated two-year move last Friday, potentially becoming the third Rwandan at the club after midfielder Haruna Niyonzima and forward Patrick 'Pappy' Sibomana.

The 27-year old was reportedly signed for a fee in the region of Rwf24 million.

With Rutanga set to link up with the club once the cross-border travels are eased, it is expected that Police will hit the transfer market again to look for his replacement ahead of the 2020-21 season, which starts in October.

Last month, Rutanga ended his four-year stint with Rayon to join local rivals Police on a two-year deal, but the contract included a clause that he would be allowed to leave anytime in case a foreign team came knocking.

"When I joined Police, the talks with Yanga were already underway. That is why I insisted on that clause in the contract. I was hoping a deal would be reached and now it has," Rutanga was quoted as saying in local media.

"They [Yanga] are a respected club with huge history in the region, playing there is a big honour for me. I feel excited for the challenge."

Rutanga played an integral part in inspiring Rayon to the historic quarter-finals of the 2017-18 CAF Confederation Cup as the Blues became the first Rwandan side to do so.

Prior to his controversial move to Rayon at the end of the 2015-16 season, he had won three league titles and two Peace Cups with APR in a spell of four years.

"Playing professional football has always been my dream, Yanga is a good start to realising it. I will give my very best to bring success to the club."

