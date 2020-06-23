Liberia: State of Emergency Extended for Another 30 Days

In spite of preventive measures put in place, number of confirmed cases and deaths due to Coronavirus continues to rise, Executive Mansion says.

The President of Liberia, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has by proclamation extended the State of Emergency (SOE) by additional 30 days, in consultation with the National Legislature. The President said the decision will afford the government the opportunity to re-examine its COVID-19 response strategy.

According to a release from the Executive Mansion, the President, in his proclamation, issued on June 22, 2020, says that despite the measures that have been put in place to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the country, including the compulsory wearing of face masks, hand-washing and social distancing, cases and deaths from the disease continue to rise.

The Liberian Government declared a State of Emergency in April in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic. At the time, movements were restricted and the joint security forces were called upon to help with the enforcement of the set of protocols that were recommended by the health authorities.

Those measures expired on June 21, 2020 in keeping with the SOE's timeframe. Today's extension not only reactivates the Liberian Government's tough response strategy, but also offers the opportunity to examine the measures again.

President Weah has said that the extension takes immediate effect, pending deliberations at the National Legislature in keeping with the Liberian Constitution.

Please See below the Proclamation:

Whereas, in response to the effect of Covid-19 on the people and residents of Republic of Liberia, the President of Liberia proclaimed a State of Emergency on 8 April, 2020, which State of Emergency was approved by the Legislature by a Joint Resolution of the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate on 17 April, 2020, and approved by the President and published into handbills on 20 and 21 April 2020 respectively; and

Whereas, prior to the expiration of the aforesaid Joint Resolution the President of Liberia requested the Legislature for an extension thereof, for reasons that notwithstanding all the measures imposed by the State of Emergency, especially the restrictions on the movements of people and the health protocols (stay-at-home order, social distancing and wearing of masks), the incidence of persons infected by Covid-19 and the incidence of death caused by Covid-19 have increased exponentially; and

Whereas, as at 17 June, 2020, the Information Management Sysstems (IMS) has reported 542 (five hundred forty-two) total confirmed infected persons and 33 (thirty-three) deaths;

Whereas, in the President's request for extension of the State of Emergency, he informed the Legislature that the extension will provide the opportunity for the Executive to re-examine its response strategy to Covid-19 and thereby better secure and protect the people and residents of the Republic of Liberia against this dreadful scourge; and

Clearly, notwithstanding all the efforts of the Government to control the effect of Covid-19 on our people, especially the SOE Declaration and its attending restrictions on movement of people, social distancing protocols and wearing of masks, the number of people infected by Covid-19 has exponentially increased since the SOE Declaration. This obviously necessitates the extension of the SOE for another period of thirty (30) days, during which the Government will re-examine its response strategy to Covid-19 and introduce a program of action to better secure and protect the Liberian people against this dreadful scourge.

Whereas, pending the Legislature deliberation on the President's request to decide whether the extension of a state of emergency is justified or whether the measures taken thereunder are appropriate;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GEORGE MANNEH WEAH, President of the Republic of Liberia, by virtue of the Authority in me vested, do hereby declare and proclaim an extension of the State of Emergency for a period of thirty (30) days effective 22 June (the date of its expiration) and ending on the twenty-one (21) day of July, 2020.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA, IN THE CITY OF MONROVIA, COUNTY OF MONTSERRADO, THIS 22nd DAY OF JUNE, IN THE YEAR OF OUR LORD 2020, AND OF THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE REPUBLIC, THE 173RD.

GEORGE MANNEH WEAH

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDENT

GBEHZOHNGAR M. FINDLEY

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS