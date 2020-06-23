Cameroon: Moscow - Clinton Njie Contracts Coronavirus

Cameroon and Dinamo Moscow forward Njie Clinton Mua, 25, has tested positive for the Coronavirus as per reports from French outlet RMC. The former Olympique Lyonnais forward is amongst a handful of Russian Premier League footballers who are currently in isolation, after a positive results returned from mass testing conducted by the staff of Clubs in the Championship. However, the Indomitable Lions striker has reassured Cameroonians and his fans in particular that he is in good physical and mental shape.
