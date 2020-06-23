Congo-Kinshasa: Vital Kamerhe Gets 20 Years Hard Labour

22 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

In addition to the forced labour, he has been banned from participating in political activities for a period of 10 years after completing the sentence.

A court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has found Vital Kamerhe, former Chief of Staff of President Felix Tshisekedi guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of hard labour, after facing charges of embezzling almost $50m of public funds. During the verdict on Saturday June 20, 2020, the judge said the 61-year-old ex-president of the National Assembly was found guilty of "devastating public funds".

The prosecutor's office also requested that the bank account assets of Kamerhe's wife, step-daughter and a cousin of the accused be seized, as well as "the seizure of real estate assets acquired using embezzled funds over the period from January 2019 until now". Much of the missing funds were intended to be used for the building of prefabricated social housing as well as military housing as announced by the president following his inauguration.

Speaking before the final verdict was given Mr Vital said, "True justice will come from God, when human judges are sidelined by true justice," he added, asserting that he warned his wife before the hearing that "the die is cast" concerning his legal fate.

Apart from Mr Vital, the court also sentenced a Lebanese businessman Jammal Samih 20 years of hard labour in the same trial, while a third man in charge of logistics at the presidential office faces two years in prison.

AFP news agency reports that Kamerhe's lawyers have said they will appeal, arguing that hard labour is prohibited by the DRC's constitution, while Anti-corruption activists have praised the verdict. "I sincerely think that this is a positive sign for the fight against corruption," Florimond Muteba of Congolese transparency organization, the Observatory of Public Expenditure, was quoted as saying by Reuter's news agency.

Kamerhe's supporters say the trial is a political move designed to prevent him from standing for the 2023 Presidential election as agreed in the 2018 rotation deal with President Felix Tshisekedi and his party. A former ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, Vital Kamerhe is the most high-profile figure to be convicted of corruption in the DRC.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.