Cameroon: Coronavirus - Women Footballers Support Intellectually Disabled

Former female players in Cameroon donated support materials to intellectually disabled athletes on Friday June 19, 2020 in Yaounde.

The fight against Coronavirus pandemic has intensified in all sectors of the society. It is in this light that the National Association of Women Footballers in Cameroon (ANFC) handed over support materials to fight against COVID-19 to the Cameroon Federation of Sports for the Intellectually Disabled (FECASDI) on Friday June 19, 2020 in Yaounde.

Speaking at occasion, the President of ANFC, Leonie Owona said it was a special day as the association met with people with deficiencies. She said the donation is intended to help children with deficiencies to go through the Coronavirus pandemic without any danger. She said the donation is extraordinary but it is from the heart. The President of FECASDI, Jean Marie Aleokol Mabieme thanked the members of ANFC for the gesture. He said he believes that the donation will be for the good of the entire nation and will be a strong signal for other countries to follow the steps of ANFC. He used the occasion to call on parents to bring their children with deficiencies to the federation so that they will be trained and become great sportsmen and women who will defend the colours of Cameroon in the international scene in future.

The equipment comprising buckets, washing soap, bleach, masks and hand sanitizers, among others were handed over to the officials of FECASDI by the President of ANFC. Created in 2015 the National Association of Women Footballers in Cameroon has a total of 220 registered members. The objective is to contribute towards the social development of the country. The event took place in the presence of the President of the Women's Football League Celine Eko, officials of the Centre Region and other invitees.