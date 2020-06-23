Sudan: Government Receives Invitation to Negotiate With Al-Hilo

Khartoum — The Government delegation to peace talks announced, Monday, it received an invitation from the Southern Mediation to attend video conference session, tomorrow, Tuesday, with the negotiation delegation of the People's Movement led by Al-Hilo.

The Spokesman for the Government Delegation, Mohammed Hassan Osman Al-Tayishi said in a press statement that the mediation, in its request, determined three agendas including cessation of hostilities, humanitarian issues and the continuation of dialogue on Declaration of Principles.

"The government of Sudan confirms its readiness and eagerness to continue the dialogue and break the deadlock in negotiations with the People's Movement-North, in an effort to reach a just and comprehensive peace that addresses the issues of war and peace in Sudan," Al-Taishi said in the statement.