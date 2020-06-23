Sudanese Embassy in London Resumes Work

Khartoum — The Sudanese embassy in London has resumed work as of today, Monday, and will receive the public during the days of the week from 11:00 a.m. in the morning until 3:00 p.m. except for Tuesday and Thursday of each week.

The embassy has set requirements to be adhered inside the embassy building, which is to wear masks and gloves throughout the period of presence at the embassy, bearing in mind not to accompany children and companions, and to adhere to social distancing.

The embassy indicated that only three clients will be allowed at one time to avoid crowding and to ensure their safety, and to deal by the mail in transactions that do not require attendance at the embassy, and to set pre-dates by phone before coming to the embassy, meanwhile, the embassy has expressed wishes of return of conditions to normal after the removal of the exceptional circumstances.