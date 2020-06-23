Sudan: Economic Committee Emphasizes Importance of Restructuring Agricultural Bank

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies affirmed in its meeting, today, the importance of restructuring the agricultural bank to fulfill its central and primary role in the production sector.

The committee's meeting held at the Friendship Hall, headed by the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council, First Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, in the presence of the Prime Minister, the deputy chairman of the committee Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Omer Manis, noted in press statements following the meeting that the Higher Committee heard to a comprehensive report presented by the Banking Committee on ways and means to reform the banking system to be more effective.

He added that the report recommended the structure of the Central Bank in monitoring and supervising the performance of the banking system.

He indicated that the committee had adopted a number of recommendations in the field of the banking sector, including the exit of Bank of Sudan employees from the membership of the banks' boards of directors to avoid conflicts of interest.

Manis pointed out that the Higher Committee reviewed the report of the sub-committee on railways, and took several decisions concerning urgent procedures and a plan to rehabilitate and activate the railway role, including the administrative aspects of the authority, as well as the main plans related to the production areas and the port of export.

He said that the committee had studied last week the report of the Transport, Infrastructure and Ports Committee on the Port of Sudan.