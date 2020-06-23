Nigeria: Ondo Guber - PDP Extends Sales of Nomination Forms

23 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dirisu Yakubu

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended the sale of nomination forms for the Ondo state governorship election.

A statement issued late Monday night by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that by the development, the last day for the sale of nomination forms has been extended from the earlier announced date of Monday, June 22, 2020 to a new date of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

"All other time frames related the nomination processes for the Ondo state governorship election remain as earlier announced.

"All leaders, governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party in Ondo state should be guided accordingly," the statement further added.

