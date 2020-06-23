Somalia: 2 Killed As Security Personnel Gun Down Suicide Bomber Near Turkey's Military Base in Mogadishu

At least two people are confirmed dead following an attack by a suicide bomber in Mogadishu.

The incident took place near Turkey military base in Mogadishu on Tuesday. The bomb went off after security personnel shot the man who had strapped the explosives went off after he tried to join up the queue of new military trainees entering the facility.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dalsan the man who was shot was wearing a bomb vest and the explosive went off after he was shot.

Ministry of information spokesman, Ismail Oroje confirmed the death of the two civilians.

Turkey has the largest military base Somalia and it is the only military camp that offers military training and education to the Somali students.