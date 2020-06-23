Somalia: 2 Killed As Security Personnel Gun Down Suicide Bomber Near Turkey's Military Base in Mogadishu

23 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least two people are confirmed dead following an attack by a suicide bomber in Mogadishu.

The incident took place near Turkey military base in Mogadishu on Tuesday. The bomb went off after security personnel shot the man who had strapped the explosives went off after he tried to join up the queue of new military trainees entering the facility.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dalsan the man who was shot was wearing a bomb vest and the explosive went off after he was shot.

Ministry of information spokesman, Ismail Oroje confirmed the death of the two civilians.

Turkey has the largest military base Somalia and it is the only military camp that offers military training and education to the Somali students.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.