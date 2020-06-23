Rwanda: COVID-19 - Active Cases Pass 400 Mark in Rwanda

Rwanda on Monday, June 22 reported 59 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of active cases to 415.

The same day also saw eleven people discharged from Covid-19 treatment centre, taking the overall recovery count to 370.

In a daily update on the pandemic by the Ministry of Health, it was noted that of the new cases; 33 were detected in Kirehe, 12 in Rusizi, 7 in Kigali, 4 in Nyamasheke and 3 were found in Rubavu.

The latest update was obtained from 2,287 sample tests. In total, the country has since mid-March conducted 113,544 sample tests.

Among those sample tests, only 787 have tested positive and two Covid-19 deaths have been reported so far.

For the past few weeks, Rusizi and Rusumo have been the leading hotspots of new Covid-19 infections.

Additionally, Kigali has for the last two days reported some few cases, hence the government urging citizens that the fight against the disease is incumbent upon everyone.

Though Rwanda's confirmed cases are increasing daily, on June 18, the renowned Robert Koch Institute in Germany announced that Rwanda is not a Covid-19 risk area, owing to the country's recent containment measures against the virus.