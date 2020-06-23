Liberia: WLCU's 53-Bed COVID-19 Clinic Opens Today

View of the beds at the 53-bed Clinic turned over to the Government of Liberia by the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia

The 53-bed Clinic turned over to the Government of Liberia by the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia (WLCU) formally opens today, June 23. Since the turning over of the clinic on May 6, the government, the Ministry of Health, National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and Executive Committee on Corona Virus in Liberia have been working along with the WLCU for additional logistics and preparation.

The 53-bed Clinic is being used as quarantine center and the treatment of persons affected by the Coronavirus. The construction and equipment of the facility is estimated at U$350,000, funded by the Lebanese residents in Liberia and the anti-COVID-19 special task force of the Lebanese Community in Liberia.

The hospital building presented by the WLCU to the Government of Liberia.

This is the largest local anti-Coronavirus assistance project, which also included provision of food, cleaning materials, utility water, materials to the Liberia National Red cross, communities, clinics, schools and orphanages as well as medical supplies and construction materials to the 14 Military Hospital in Schiefflin, Margibi County.

WLCU President Ahmed Wazni said the opening of the clinic today fulfills the long-term aspirations and desires of the Lebanese community in Liberia. The WLCU also undertook and restored the Oxygen plant at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital in Monrovia as part of its assistance program to help the Liberian Government combat the disease. Mr. Wazni thanked members of the Lebanese community for the great sacrifices as well as the implementing government Ministries and Agencies in making the Clinic operational today.

Wazni promised that after the successful combating of COVID-19, the Lebanese community intends to procure additional equipment to transform the clinic into a state-of-the-art clinic to boost the country's health care delivery service. The WLCU President expressed special thanks and appreciations to the President of the Republic of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, for the opportunity. He also expressed appreciation to Lebanese Ambassador to Liberia, Mr. Henri Kastoun, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, State, Health, the COVID-19 Task Force as well as the NPHIL, all the doctors, nurses and staff that are unconditionally sacrificing to provide healthy environment and society.