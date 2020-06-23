Nigeria: Zulum Engages 6,111 Farmers in Mega Farm Schemes

23 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has engaged 6,111 farmers into the state's mega farm schemes in 10 local government areas of the state.

He said the schemes will encourage farmers and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) return to their communities and fully engage in farming activities.

This was disclosed Monday by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Alhaji Bukar Talba, at an inter-ministerial briefing in Maiduguri, the state capital.

"They are to farm alongside these mega farms and beef up security apparatus," he said, adding that they are also to expand farmlands with protections provided by Agro Rangers, Civilian JTF and hunters, while on the farms.

He said the activation of mega farms, was to produce rice, maize, groundnuts, beans and sesame seeds in the targeted 10 councils.

He further said the siting of farms in Konduga, Ngala, Dikwa, Mafa, Gubio, Damboa, Biu, Askira/Uba, Magumeri and Kaga was based on councils' comparative advantage of producing five different crops.

"Insurgency has led to massive displacements and high levels of food insecurity in the state.

"The overall impact has led to great losses in livestock, destruction of irrigation and farming facilities," he said.

He said agriculture provides 90 percent of employment for rural populace that relied on farming as food security and means of livelihood.

"The state government's policy thrust is massive investments in the agricultural sector to modernise and transform it into job creation and sustain economic growth.

"We're creating a policy that encourages farmers' greater access to farming activities," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.