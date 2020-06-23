Southern Africa Sports Museum a Game-Changer - Veii

Pixabay
...
23 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

The establishment of the southern African sports museum will go a long way in preserving the history and achievements of past and present sports heroes hailing from the southern tip of the continent.

These are the sentiments of Namibian veteran sports administrator and chairman of the African Union Sport Council (AUSC) Region-5, Vetumbuavi Veii.

It was reported last week that the leadership of AUSC Region-5 and the Zimbabwean government signed a Memorandum of Understanding in which it was agreed that Zimbabwe would house the newly established AUSC Sports Museum.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Veii explained that the museum would play a huge role in further integrating the region and equally create new opportunities for collaboration.

"It's an important initiative, we will display our athletes in this museum, which will help us in preserving our history. It will give a historic background of our very own athletes and will motivate the future generation. If there are people who want information about any past and present events or athletes from the region, the museum will help in preserving such information for those in need. It will also motivate athletes to further work hard as every athlete would want to be displayed in the museum," said Veii, a highly respected veteran sport administrator.

He added that the museum would play a key role in the marketing the region. "Sport is slowly becoming a reliable money-making industry and I believe this museum will ensure that athletes who are outstanding will easily be exposed to other countries."

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.