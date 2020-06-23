Liberia: GSA Disinfects Senate

The General Services Agency has disinfected the Liberian Senate, days after deputy senate secretary Madam Jannave Verdier-Massaquoi, tested positive of the coronavirus. Madam Massaquoi reportedly contracted the virus while caring for her sick husband at home. The couple is currently seeking medical attention at the 14th Military Hospital outside Monrovia.

Mr. Massaquoi, who works at the Ministry of Education, also got infected with the virus while his boss, Minister Ansu Sonii is reportedly down with the virus, seeking medication at the 14th Military Hospital, the government's main treatment center here. It remains unclear whether she had contacts with senators on Capitol Hill prior to testing positive. But the Legislature has lockdown for a week to observe the situation.

GSA Director General and head of the government Covid-19 response team, Mary T. Broh led a team early Monday, June 22, 2020 to fumigate the senate wing of the Capitol. The GSA boss disclosed that she received a mail from the Senate chair on Rules, Order and Administration, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence of Grand Bassa County, asking her to come over to disinfect the building.

Director Broh explained that the disinfection was carried out on the outside of the building, its hallways and steps, noting that she didn't disinfect any senator office or the Office of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor. "If any Senator or the Vice President wants their office to be disinfected, they should inform the team to do so", she said.

Madam Broh emphasized that Liberians should realize how serious the Coronavirus is and "we need to take it seriously." She urged the Senate to fumigate the entire building for one week and have it washed down before resumption of normal business. Meanwhile, due to a resurge of the virus, President George M. Weah has by proclamation extended a 60-day State of Emergency imposed in April by additional 30 days in consultation with the 54th Liberian Legislature. -Editing by Jonathan Browne