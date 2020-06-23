Liberia: CDC Goes to Primaries

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has planned its primaries throughout the country, ahead of the December 08 Special Senatorial elections, partitioning the country into six regions.

Speaking in a news conference at the Coalition headquarters in Congo Town, national chairman MulbahMorlu said the National Executive Committee, in consultation with the Governing Council of the Coalition for Democratic Change, has reached a decision to conduct primaries in all 15 political sub-divisions of the country.

He said the scheduled activities are pursuant to a unanimous resolution of the Governing Council, which requires primaries as a most viable platform for the nomination of candidates to participate in December midterm senatorial polls.

"Consistently, a 'Primaries Organizing Committee' has been formed and constituted, naming partisan Jefferson T. Koijee as Chairman, Partisan Alexander Saydee, Co-Chairman, Partisan Eric Kpayea, Secretary, etc. The entire process, which starts from 15 to 30 July 2020, will include all fifteen counties decentralized and grouped into Six Regions as follows," he said.

According to him, they include Region-I, constituting Montserrado and Margibi Counties, will conduct primaries in Montserrado from 15-21 July 2020, under the Chairmanship of partisan Ronald K. Mendscole, while Region-II, grouping Rivergee and Maryland Counties, is scheduled to elect candidates in Harper City, Maryland from 22-23 July 2020, under the gavel of partisan Andrew Peters.

Similarly, Region-III, which includes Grand Gedeh, Nimba&Lofa Counties, holds primaries in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh from 27-28 July 2020, to be chaired by partisan Moses Kollie, while Region-IV, grouping Grand Bassa, Rivercess& Bong Counties, will conduct primaries in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa from 18-21 July 2020, under the chairmanship of partisan Bill Twehway.

Lastly, Region-V - Grand Kru&Sinoe Counties, goes to the polls in Barclayville, Grand Kru between 28-29 July 2020, to be chaired by partisan C Mike Doyen; and Region-VI, bringing together Gbarpolu, Bomi& Grand Cape Mount Counties, will hold its primaries in Tubmanburg City, Bomi from 18-20 July 2020, presided by partisan Adama Robinson.

The impending polls are intended to elect 15 senators to refill the 30-seated Senate on Capitol Hill before the 2023 Presidential and Representative elections. Editing by Jonathan Browne