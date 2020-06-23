Liberia: State of Emergency Gets Another 30 days

With the rapid increase in new cases of the deadly corona virus, President George M. Weah has by proclamation extended the State of Emergency by additional 30 days in consultation with the 54th Liberian Legislature. President Weah noted that the decision will afford his government an opportunity to re-examine its COVID-19 response strategy.

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia says the proclamation, which was issued on June 22, 2020, quotes the President as saying that despite the measures that have been putin place to curtail the spread of the virus in the country, including compulsory wearing of face masks, hand washing and social distancing, cases and deaths from the disease continue to rise.

The Government of Liberia declared a State of Emergency in April in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic. At the time, movements were restricted and the Commander-In-Chief (President George Weah) mandated The Joint Security to help enforce the set of protocols that were recommended by the health authorities.

Those measures expired on June 21, 2020 in keeping with the SOE's time frame. President Weah said the extension takes immediate effect, pending deliberations at the National Legislature in keeping with the Constitution of Liberia.

The proclamation issued here Monday, June 22, 2020 states that WHEREAS, in

response to the global effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the people and residents of Liberia, President George M. Weah has extended the State of Emergency declared on April 8, 2020, and subsequently approved by the Legislature in a Joint Resolution of the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate on April 17, 2020. The document was published into handbills on April 21, 2020.

However, prior to the expiration of the aforesaid Joint Resolution (#002/2020) President Weah requested the Legislature for an extension thereof, for reasons that notwithstanding all the measures imposed by the State of Emergency, especially the restrictions on the movements of people and the health protocols(stay-at-home order, social distancing and wearing of masks), the incidence of persons infected by Covid-19 pandemic and the incidence of deaths caused by the virus have increased exponentially.

The proclamation also notes that on June 20, 2020, the Incident Management System (IMS) reported total confirmed cases 626, total recovery 254 and total deaths 34. In the President's request to the Legislature for the extension of the State of Emergency, he informed lawmakers the extension will provide the opportunity for the Government to re-examine its response strategy to Covid-19 fight and thereby better secure and protect the people and residents of the Republic against the dreadful scourge. Press Release