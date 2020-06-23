Zimbabwe: 'Embrace the Kinky in Your Hair!'

interview

Khulekani Ndlovu, an 18-year-old model, actress and poet is on a quest to change the world through advocating for African women to embrace their kinky hair.

The Marondera based model recently made it into the top 10 of the Africa Super Model pageant, which seeks to showcase the beautiful African hair.

Our Senior Reporter Lovejoy Mutongwiza (L.M) spoke to the model and below are excerpts from the interview.

L.M: Welcome to 263Chat and let us in on who Khulekani is

K.N: My name is Khulekani Ndlovu, I'm doing my final year at Marondera high school, I do Maths, Biology and Chemistry.

I'm 18, a poet, a model, an actress and a writer. Currently, I'm a finalist in the Africa Super Model pageant.

L.M: Please enlighten us, what is the pageant about?

K.N: This is an Africa supermodel pageant, which promotes Africans with natural hair so that people are proud to be themselves.

L.M: Fill me in on the natural hair, how important is it at a time when the world is crazy about hair extensions and fake hair?

K.N: Well you're right, the world is crazy about extensions and wigs, that's why it's a very relevant time for this pageant to take place Wigs and extensions are not wrong at all but women should also know that beauty is not only measured by these weaves.

L.M: What exactly does the pageant seek to achieve through this?

K.N: From my own perspective, it seeks to promote Pan Africanism in people so that they boldly embrace who they're.

L.M: Why are we having a lot of young African women shunning away their natural hair in favour of these fake wigs which you mentioned? What's the catch?

K.N: I personally think it's because the western way of life is more appreciated and hence a rise in such trends

But now it's becoming so visible how people are embracing their identity more and more whether through natural hair or even fashion

L.M: How best can we embrace our African identity, what can we do to at least ensure we don't suffer from culture erosion?

K.N: We can do that by at least trying to know more about our history and culture so that we understand where we came from

We can also learn from other nations, they embrace who they are and don't try to have the kinky hair we have.

L.M: What are your plans with the exposure you are gaining from being a finalist?

K.N: My plan with this exposure it to gain more ground so that I can help other teenagers out there in taking courage to pursue their dreams and cherish their identity

L.M: Do you consider yourself a natural hair activist?

K.N: Hahahaha not really, I don't consider myself that way. Like I said I'm not criticizing weaves or wigs instead I'm just saying there are many ways to show the world who we truly are, natural hair was an example.

We can even to do by our fashion, talents etc.

L.M: Back to the pageant, how many people are there and which other countries are you competing with?

K.N: Right now we are 18. Five people were eliminated last week due to a little number of votes. We are all Zimbabweans, the Zambian who was in the competition was eliminated last week.

L.M: Finally, how do people vote for you?

L.M: Thank you for your time and best wishes

K.N: Thank you so much