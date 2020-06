Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Gender Secretary for Masvingo province, Sheila Chirisamhuru was arrested with three other members during the union's launch of its national protests at Mucheke District Education offices this morning.

Chirasamhuru was arrested during a demonstration, demanding a better living wage for civil servants under the theme, #NoToSlaveWages.

Details of the arrest are not yet clear.

More to follow...