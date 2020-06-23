Eritrea: Financial Support to Families of Martyrs

Keren — Government employees and youth workers organization in the Anseba region extended financial support to 130 families of martyrs in connection with Martyrs Day.

Indicating that supporting families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen, Mr. Rezene Adonai, Secretary of PFDJ in the region, commended the initiative the government employees, associations and affluent individuals are taking to support families of martyrs.

Similarly, residents of the administrative area of zone 6 in Keren city contributed 7 thousand 400 Nakfa in support of families of martyrs in connection with Martyrs Day.

In related news, nationals in the USA, Egypt, Belgium, the UK, Israel, Uganda and Scandinavian countries commemorated June 20, Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal respecting the guidelines of their respective countries of residence to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

At a commemoration event conducted by nationals in Cairo in connection with Martyrs Day, the participants contributed 1 thousand and 900 Dollars and teenager Omega Tadesse 200 Pounds towards augmenting Martyrs Trust Fund.

One national who wants to stay anonymous took the responsibility of supporting one family of martyr for one year.

At a similar event held in Israel, the participants contributed 4 thousand and 200 Dollars in support of martyrs' families.