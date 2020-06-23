Eritrea: Financial Support to Families of Martyrs

22 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — Government employees and youth workers organization in the Anseba region extended financial support to 130 families of martyrs in connection with Martyrs Day.

Indicating that supporting families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen, Mr. Rezene Adonai, Secretary of PFDJ in the region, commended the initiative the government employees, associations and affluent individuals are taking to support families of martyrs.

Similarly, residents of the administrative area of zone 6 in Keren city contributed 7 thousand 400 Nakfa in support of families of martyrs in connection with Martyrs Day.

In related news, nationals in the USA, Egypt, Belgium, the UK, Israel, Uganda and Scandinavian countries commemorated June 20, Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal respecting the guidelines of their respective countries of residence to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

At a commemoration event conducted by nationals in Cairo in connection with Martyrs Day, the participants contributed 1 thousand and 900 Dollars and teenager Omega Tadesse 200 Pounds towards augmenting Martyrs Trust Fund.

One national who wants to stay anonymous took the responsibility of supporting one family of martyr for one year.

At a similar event held in Israel, the participants contributed 4 thousand and 200 Dollars in support of martyrs' families.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.