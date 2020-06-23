Eritrea: Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

22 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and abroad are stepping up contribution to bolster the National Fund to combat the spread of corona virus.

According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health, administration of Tserona semi-urban center contributed 52 thousand and 45 Nakfa, Himbirti water distribution 50 thousand Nakfa, and other small businesses, cooperative associations and administrative areas in the Central region contributed a total of 53 thousand and 707 Nakfa.

Chinese workers at the Zara Mining Company also contributed 1 thousand and 100 Dollars.

In related news, a number of nationals inside the country and abroad have decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from one to six months.

In the same vein, residents of the sub-zones of Gelalo, Adi-Keih and Hagaz extended financial and food items support to disadvantaged families in their areas.

