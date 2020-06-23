Malawi: Super League of Malawi AGM Set for August

23 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) executive committee has resoved to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) during the end of August 2020.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda confirmed the development and said the congress will take place end of the month of August in Lilongwe at a venue to be announced later.

According to Banda, some of the hot topics on the agenda will be filling the position of Legal Advisor which fell vacant after Muhammad Seleman was elected Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Committee Member during the country soccer governing body's general elections.

Sulom Exco-meeting has also revealed that Sulom offices will now be relocated to MDC Stadium.

As soccer lovers awaits football return following a ban due to fears of spreading of the novel Corona virus, during the AGM, Sulom will review gate management in line with Covid-19 preventative measures and as a way of embracing Electronic Ticketing.

"Sulom shall commence a restructuring process in its setuo to fit strategic direction of football professionalism and commercialization" said Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda.

He said as Sulom, they are following with keen interest Covid-19 preventative measures and updates so that football returns as soon as possible.

"As Sulom, we feel that such steps will go a long way to ensure that players, managers and the fans are very safe and that as a fraternity are also part of the fight against the novel Coronavirus" said Banda.

Meanwhile, Sulom has promised to engage all Super League Clubs and relevant stakeholders in all its endeavors.

