Zimbabwe: Mutare City On Course for Urban Renewal Project

22 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The city of Mutare has received a major boost from financiers of the Sakubva Urban Renewal project, BancABC who are set to release the first tranche of US$1 million for the ambitious project in the coming days.

BancABC is conducting the final phases of its due diligence before the city can officially get a draw down from the US$8 million facility, targeted at constructing three blocks of flats in the initial phase of the project.

Mutare City Council and Plan Infrastructure Development (PID) are co-promoters on the project which was supposed to have kicked off at the end of March but stalled due to ongoing Covid-19 national lockdown.

While other projects with National Project Status have continued to be rolled out during the lockdown, the Sakubva Urban Renewal project implementers have been waiting for the financer to release funds.

PID architecture and infrastructure planner, Hillary Mukaratirwa, said there was a minor problem with the title deeds for the land, thus delaying financial closure on the bank's part.

He said as they wait for funding, they have engaged authorities on operational modalities including hiring of contract workers madding that said once the fund is exhausted financers will release more funds.

"We provided everything to the bank, but the committee discovered a minor problem with the land's title deeds. However, that has now been sorted.

"We are now waiting for the bank to finish off their paperwork so that we can get the US$1 million which will be used to construct three blocks of flats in the initial phase of the project. We expect to be on site by the last week of June," he said.

BancABC chief executive, Dr Lance Mambondiani says the bank is committed to financing the project despite the delays, affecting banks in the country, which delayed its commencement.

"We are committed to this project and we are on course to achieve what we set out to do.

"As what happens with financing for all projects of this nature, we experienced some setbacks during the Covid-19 national lockdown period. This was not restricted to BancABC only, but many banks were affected. But there is full commitment and once we finalize work being done, funds will be made available," he said.

The Sakubva project is part of a broader national Urban Renewal Project initiative aimed at modernizing local cities including Mutare's oldest and run-down suburb of Sakubva, in line with Government's Vision 2030.

Government has made a commitment to transform local cities under a Smart Zimbabwe blueprint which is expected to turn local urban areas into smart cities that use information communication technologies.

Under the project, council will construct high rise flats, revamping of Sakubva Flea Market, Sakubva Bus Terminus, Murahwa Green Market Home Industries and Sakubva Vegetable Market.

Mutare City Council has availed 225 hectares of land for the initiative.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.