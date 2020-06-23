Zimbabwe: Nguwaya Has No Diplomatic Passport, Says Foreign Affairs Minister

23 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo has denied jailed businessman Delish Nguwaya was issued with a diplomatic passport by government.

Nguwaya is currently languishing in remand prison facing fraud charges.

He is at the centre of a multi-million dollar Covid-19 tender scandal that has sucked in the country's health minister and the first family.

Former tourism and foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi last week threw the cat among the pigeons through social media claims the businessman with links to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's family had a diplomatic passport.

But speaking on national broadcaster ZBC-TV on Monday, Minister Moyo said the Registrar General's office had no record of Nguwaya having such document.

Moyo said if Nguwaya indeed had a diplomatic passport, he could have acquired it fraudulently.

"Delish Nguwaya is a bonafide citizen who holds an ordinary passport obtained on 5 October 2011 which will expire on 3 October, 2021," said the minister.

"If he has a diplomatic passport, that could have been acquired fraudulently because the Registrar General's office has no record of issuing Nguwaya with a diplomatic passport."

He added, "The social media reports are not true and are meant to tarnish the image of the country."

