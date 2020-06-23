South Africa: Bank Teller Arrested for Allegedly Defrauding and Stealing From Elderly

A Uitenhage bank teller accused of defrauding and stealing from the elderly has been arrested on 25 counts of fraud and six of theft.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested at her house in Rosedale on Monday following a month-long investigation by the Uitenhage Cluster Commercial Crimes task team and forensic investigators, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said in a statement.

She was allegedly linked to several incidents of fraud and theft committed between August 2019 and May this year.

"It is further alleged that the suspect targeted bank accounts of elderly people who were mostly pensioners. A case was opened after bank authorities became suspicious of improper transactions from several customers' accounts," Nkohli said.

The woman is out on R600 bail.

She is expected in the local magistrate's court on 1 July.

Source: News24