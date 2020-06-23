Malawi: Nankhumwa Votes, 'Extremely Confident' Mutharika Will Win - Alarmed By Opposition Violence, Urges DPP-UDF Restraint

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has cast his vote at Khaya Primary School in his Mulanje Central constituency, expressing satisfaction with the level of turnout in the Tuesday's fresh presidential election.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Nankhumwa said as vice-president for the Southern Region, the ruling party's political bedrock, he was "extremely confident" the DPP and UDF alliance candidate, incumbent President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will emerge winner of the presidential race.

"People have come out in large numbers to vote for their preferred candidate; I am happy people listened to our plea during the campaign to come out and exercise their right to political choice," said the soft-spoken politician.

On a sad note, Nankhumwa said he was gravely disturbed by reports of violent attacks against DPP monitors and supporters in the Central Region, Chikwawa and other areas.

" I wish to condemn such violent acts in the strongest terms possible.

"In the same vein, I wish to implore upon all DPP and UDF supporters wherever they are to vote peacefully and desist from violence in retaliation. As a party, we have trust in our security agents and let them do their work and get to the bottom of this violence," said Nankhumwa.

Malawians are voting in the courts' sanctioned fresh presidential election. Mutharika's main opponent is Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).