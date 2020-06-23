Malawi: Wanderers, Bullets Get Buses From Mutharika

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers have received the buses pledged by President Peter Mutharika.

The President made the pledge during a rally he addressed at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre last week after a groundbreaking ceremony for the two teams' stadia projects.

Mutharika made the pledge following a request made by both teams as well as Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu.

On Monday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Francis Phiso handed over the buses at City Motors premises in Blantyre.

With both teams' officials and supporters, the Minister made the handover, but declined to make comments.

Wanderers general secretary, Victor Maunde and Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Escort Chinula said they were happy that finally the promise has been fulfilled.

"We are greatful to Mutharika for this donation," said Maunde.

After the handover, the buses were directed to parade through Ndirande township, a place believed to be home for Bullets and then to Bangwe for Wanderers fans.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani indicated that the purchase of the buses was done by Mutharika's personal money.

