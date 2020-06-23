Africa: Netflix Adding 44 Arabic Films to Its Worldwide Catalogue

Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, in a statement to the media announced that it would be releasing a new catalogue of 44 movies blending iconic and Arabic contemporary films.

This would include the works of notable directors like Youssef Chahine, Youssry Nasrallah, Nadine Labaki, Moustapha Akkad, Anne Marie Jacir, Laila Marrakchi and many more.

Earlier in May, Netflix released a collection of comedy plays to audiences worldwide which included El Eyal Kebret, Al Motzawgoon, Bye Bye London, Raya w Skeina, Morahek Fl Khamseen, Shahid Ma Shafsh Haga, Sok Ala Banatak, Madraset Almoshagbien, and Elwad Sayed Elshagal.

The plays are available on Netflix through a dedicated row on the service called "Arabic Nostalgia".

The new catalogue combines cinematic masterpieces with contemporary rising stars from the Arab world's entertainment industry and includes stories that come from the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Algeria, and Sudan.

"We want more people around the world to have access to great stories and have the chance to see their lives represented on screen.

"We also believe that great stories come from anywhere and can travel everywhere connecting with audiences far beyond their place or language of origin. We're honoured to share these classic and contemporary films with our members in the Arab world and globally," said Nuha El Tayeb, Director of Content Acquisitions MENAT at Netflix.

All the films will include subtitles relevant to those countries where they are streaming in either English, Arabic or French.

Source: Channel24