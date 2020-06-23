Africa: Netflix Adding 44 Arabic Films to Its Worldwide Catalogue

23 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Channel24

Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, in a statement to the media announced that it would be releasing a new catalogue of 44 movies blending iconic and Arabic contemporary films.

This would include the works of notable directors like Youssef Chahine, Youssry Nasrallah, Nadine Labaki, Moustapha Akkad, Anne Marie Jacir, Laila Marrakchi and many more.

Earlier in May, Netflix released a collection of comedy plays to audiences worldwide which included El Eyal Kebret, Al Motzawgoon, Bye Bye London, Raya w Skeina, Morahek Fl Khamseen, Shahid Ma Shafsh Haga, Sok Ala Banatak, Madraset Almoshagbien, and Elwad Sayed Elshagal.

The plays are available on Netflix through a dedicated row on the service called "Arabic Nostalgia".

The new catalogue combines cinematic masterpieces with contemporary rising stars from the Arab world's entertainment industry and includes stories that come from the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Algeria, and Sudan.

"We want more people around the world to have access to great stories and have the chance to see their lives represented on screen.

"We also believe that great stories come from anywhere and can travel everywhere connecting with audiences far beyond their place or language of origin. We're honoured to share these classic and contemporary films with our members in the Arab world and globally," said Nuha El Tayeb, Director of Content Acquisitions MENAT at Netflix.

All the films will include subtitles relevant to those countries where they are streaming in either English, Arabic or French.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.