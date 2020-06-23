Libya: 'Long Overdue' UN Fact-Finding Team Welcomed

22 June 2020
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Amnesty International has welcomed a resolution from the United Nations Human Rights Council today to establish a fact-finding mission to investigate human rights violations by all parties to the conflict in Libya.

Responding to the resolution, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa Regional Director, said:

"We welcome the establishment of the fact-finding mission as an important and long overdue step towards ending the rampant impunity that has for years fuelled the horrific crimes committed in Libya.

"While the fact-finding mission could have had a stronger mandate and come sooner, today's vote sends a clear signal to all perpetrators of crimes under international law in Libya that impunity is no longer an option.

"We call on all parties to the conflict and their allies to fully cooperate with the fact-finding mission's investigation team, and help facilitate their work with a view to bringing all those responsible for these violations to justice."

Battle for Tripoli

Earlier this month, Amnesty documented how the battle for Tripoli had seen widespread looting, indiscriminate shelling of civilian neighbourhoods, the planting of anti-personnel landmines in civilian buildings, and the parading of corpses of opposition fighters. Amnesty also found that several countries - including Turkey, Russia and the UAE - had continued to violate a UN arms embargo on Libya.

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AI London

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.