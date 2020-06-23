Tunisia: Minister of Defence Meets With Africom Commander

22 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Military cooperation between Tunisia and the United States of America and ways to strengthen it were the focus of a meeting between Minister of National Defence, Imed Hazgui, and Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen J. Townsend.

During this meeting held on Monday in El Aouina, in the presence of the US ambassadors in Tunis and Libya and members of the Supreme Armed Forces Council (SAC), Hazgui stressed the importance of Tunisian-American cooperation, especially since the United States of America is a privileged partner of Tunisia.

The minister expressed "the hope to see this cooperation developed in a climate of mutual trust, in order to strengthen the operational capacities of the Tunisian national army, "according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss the regional security situation, following the AFRICOM commander's visit to Libya and his meeting with Libyan officials.

The Minister of Defense confirmed Tunisia's position "based on the support of legitimacy in Libya and the need for a political settlement that essentially takes into account the interest of the Libyan people".

"Tunisia refuses all forms of foreign military intervention in Libya and all distribution projects," he stressed.

For his part, the AFRICOM Commander stressed the concordance of the position of the United States of America with that of Tunisia, underlining his country's willingness to "support all efforts to end the armed conflict and identify a political solution in this country.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

