Tunisia: Private Clinics Called to Establish Special COVID-19 Paths

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health, on Monday, called on private clinics to urge its central directorates (Directorate of Regulation and Control of Health Professions) to adhere to preventive health measures, including the establishment of a secure COVID-19 path to receive foreign patients in the best conditions.

This measure is part of the preparation for medical tourism activities in Tunisia and the specific protocol aimed at protecting health executives, the Ministry said in a press release.