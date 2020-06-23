South Africa: Former MK Cadre Arrested for Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old Child

analysis

The alleged rape has sent shockwaves through ANC circles. The party in the Western Cape has called for a harsh sentence to be imposed if the suspect is found guilty.

A former MK cadre who in December 1989 was part of a team that bombed the Mitchells Plain police station has been arrested on charges of allegedly raping a child.

The 54-year-old Cape Town sub-council manager appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday 22 June on a charge of rape. He was arrested on Friday 19 June after the girl spoke out about the repeated rapes which allegedly took place over three years.

The name of the suspect cannot be published at this stage to protect the identity of the girl. He was not asked to plead and will apply for bail on 29 June.

The ANC's provincial co-ordinator, Ronalda Nalumango, said the party was "shocked" that "a former combatant has been arrested and appeared in court in connection with horrific allegations of raping a...