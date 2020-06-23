South Africa: Former MK Cadre Arrested for Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old Child

23 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The alleged rape has sent shockwaves through ANC circles. The party in the Western Cape has called for a harsh sentence to be imposed if the suspect is found guilty.

A former MK cadre who in December 1989 was part of a team that bombed the Mitchells Plain police station has been arrested on charges of allegedly raping a child.

The 54-year-old Cape Town sub-council manager appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday 22 June on a charge of rape. He was arrested on Friday 19 June after the girl spoke out about the repeated rapes which allegedly took place over three years.

The name of the suspect cannot be published at this stage to protect the identity of the girl. He was not asked to plead and will apply for bail on 29 June.

The alleged rape has sent shockwaves through ANC circles. The party in the Western Cape has called for a harsh sentence to be imposed if the suspect is found guilty.

The ANC's provincial co-ordinator, Ronalda Nalumango, said the party was "shocked" that "a former combatant has been arrested and appeared in court in connection with horrific allegations of raping a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.