South Africa: Ramaphosa - 'GBV Must Be My Struggle. It Must Be My Son's Struggle'

analysis

As brutal cases of gender-based violence continue across South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged men to join the fight against patriarchy and for the ANC, SACP and Cosatu to lead a campaign across the country to combat the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa rallied against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) on Monday evening, almost a week after he labelled it the country's second pandemic during the Covid-19 crisis, calling on men to join the struggle against patriarchy.

"The men of South Africa, we must be in the forefront. We must take up the charge. We must be the ones who take up the struggle. We cannot let the women of our country take up this struggle on their own," said the president during a virtual Tripartite Alliance dialogue on GBV.

"It must be our struggle. It must be my struggle. It must be my son's struggle. It must be every father's struggle and their sons'."

Ramaphosa has spoken out against GBV multiple times during the pandemic as violence against women was predicted to have increased during the lockdown and cases of murder and abuse have continued to dominate headlines after the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule earlier in June....