Tunisia: Pilgrimage Maintained, but With Very Limited Number of Faithful of Different Nationalities Within Kingdom (Ambassador)

Tunis/Tunisia — Saudi Arabia has decided to maintain the pilgrimage this year (1441 Hegira), but with "a very limited number" of faithful of different nationalities within the Kingdom only, announced Saudi Arabian ambassador in Tunis, Mohamed Bin Mahmoud El Ali.

The objective is to allow these rituals to be performed while ensuring health security and social distancing to protect pilgrims from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said in a statement to TAP.

He added that "this decision has been welcomed at the level of Muslim countries and at the international level because of its great contribution to face the COVID -19 pandemic and to support the efforts of countries and international organisations in the fight against the spread of this virus".

The Ambassador recalled that since the appearance of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 and its spread in several countries, Saudi Arabia has taken the necessary precautionary measures to protect visitors by suspending the pilgrimage and taking care of the pilgrims already on site.

Saudi Arabia decided on February 27, 2020, to "temporarily" suspend the entry of pilgrims to Mecca into its territory, to prevent the emergence of the coronavirus in the Kingdom and its spread.

The Saudi authorities also suspended the entry into the country of travellers on tourist visas from countries affected by the coronavirus.

To this end, 42 Tunis-Jeddah and Tunis-Medina charter airlines, including 28 Tunisair and 14 Nouvelair flights, scheduled for the 2019-2020 season of the small pilgrimage (Umrah), have been cancelled, following Saudi Arabia's decision to temporarily suspend the entry of pilgrims into its territory.

According to the latest report, more than 161 thousand people have been infected in Saudi Arabia, including 105 thousand recoveries and 1,307 deaths.