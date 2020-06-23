Tunisia: Pilgrimage Maintained, but With Very Limited Number of Faithful of Different Nationalities Within Kingdom (Ambassador)

22 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Saudi Arabia has decided to maintain the pilgrimage this year (1441 Hegira), but with "a very limited number" of faithful of different nationalities within the Kingdom only, announced Saudi Arabian ambassador in Tunis, Mohamed Bin Mahmoud El Ali.

The objective is to allow these rituals to be performed while ensuring health security and social distancing to protect pilgrims from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said in a statement to TAP.

He added that "this decision has been welcomed at the level of Muslim countries and at the international level because of its great contribution to face the COVID -19 pandemic and to support the efforts of countries and international organisations in the fight against the spread of this virus".

The Ambassador recalled that since the appearance of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 and its spread in several countries, Saudi Arabia has taken the necessary precautionary measures to protect visitors by suspending the pilgrimage and taking care of the pilgrims already on site.

Saudi Arabia decided on February 27, 2020, to "temporarily" suspend the entry of pilgrims to Mecca into its territory, to prevent the emergence of the coronavirus in the Kingdom and its spread.

The Saudi authorities also suspended the entry into the country of travellers on tourist visas from countries affected by the coronavirus.

To this end, 42 Tunis-Jeddah and Tunis-Medina charter airlines, including 28 Tunisair and 14 Nouvelair flights, scheduled for the 2019-2020 season of the small pilgrimage (Umrah), have been cancelled, following Saudi Arabia's decision to temporarily suspend the entry of pilgrims into its territory.

According to the latest report, more than 161 thousand people have been infected in Saudi Arabia, including 105 thousand recoveries and 1,307 deaths.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.