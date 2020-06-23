Sudan: Tawer Affirms Continuation of Evacuation of Stranded Abroad

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, the Deputy Chairma of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencis, Prof.Siddig Tawer has affirmed the contimuation of the evacuation of the Sudanese stranded abroad.

Prof.Tawer said in SUNA Forum, Monday that the number of the Sudanese nationals stranded abroad is estimated at 15,000 distributed in 34 states, indicating that the committee received 15 flights from Egypt and Saudi Arabia in addition to 10 buses.

He pointed out that the two coming days will witness the arrival of other 20 buses, saying that the committee started to evacuate who were stuck because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said the stranded include studens and merchans, in addition to others who left for different reasons.

"The decision for the return of the stranded was taken a month and half ago but the matter requested certain arrangements" he indicated.

He put the number of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt to (5, 000,) Saudi Arabia (3000), India (1100) and the others distributed in 34 states.