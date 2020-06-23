Sudan: Berlin to Host Sudan's Partner Conference Thursday

Khartoum, June (SUNA) - The German capital, Berlin, will host, on the 25th of current June, the Sudan Partners Conference, which aims to create partnerships between Sudan and the international community to achieve economic stability, and to bush forward the country's development and democratic transformation efforts.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, will address the conference to be held via video conference, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Heiko Maas, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr. Josep Borrell, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi and the Minister of Labor and Social Development Lina Al-Sheikh.

The Sudan's Partners Conference finds high-level international intention in terms of its convening by Germany, the European Union, and the United Nations, and with a wide international presence and participation of more than (40) countries, and international institutions, in addition to the participation of the Sudan's friends, including the member states of the European Union, a group of the African and Arab countries including Ethiopia, South Sudan, South Africa, Egypt, the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar), the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), besides the members of the Group of Twenty, the multilateral regional organizations, such as the African Union, the League of Arab States, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the international financial institutions such as the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is worth noting that the Sudan's Partners Conference has developed during the past nine months from a donor conference to a partnership conference aimed at supporting the transitional government's various agenda and programs for achieving economic stability and the transition process in the country.

The Prime Minister has held in the past days a series of meetings with the Sudanese Employers Union, the representatives of the Central Council for Freedom and Change Forces, the private sector, and a number of the civil society organizations to accompany the largest amount of views in support of the conference outcomes.

The Sudan Partners Conference focuses on the economic reforms, the family support program, the response to the corona virus pandemic and mitigating its social impact.

The conference also shed lights on the political and economic support for the Sudan's transition to democracy, as the transitional government through this conference seeks to create a true partnership with the world, to achieve peace, economic reform, and rehabilitation of infrastructure, production projects, and reconstruction programs.

The conference will be held at 15:00 p.m. (Khartoum GMT +2), and will be broadcasted on Sudan TV and other media.