Sudan: Army Repulses Aggression By Some Ethiopian Forces Components

22 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces, on, last Sunday, repulsed aggression by some copmponents of the Ethiopian Army on Al-Anfal site, at the Eastern bank of Atbara River in Al-Fashga area.

Apress release issued, Monday, by the Army Spokesman Ofice said the Armed Forces strongly, repulsed the aggression, inside the Sudanese territories, and inflicted heavy damage on the agressors who flee to their kneels.

"The the military leaderships in the two countries agreed on the necessity for the restrain and continuation of the dialogue" the statement said.

The statement added that the Armed Forces affirms its right to defend its territories with all legitimate means and will be vigilant and determined to perform its duty to defend Sudan's borders and territories, wishing the injured quick recovery.

