Sudan: Government and Armed Struggle Movements Discuss Power Sharing

Khartoum — The government's delegation to the peace negotiations headed by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, held a negotiation session today, with all the organizations of the armed struggle movements through video conference at the Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum and the Crown Hotel in Juba in the presence of mediation from the state of South Sudan.

The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the official spokesman for the government's delegation, Mohamed Hassan Al-Tayyaishi, said in a press statement that the session dealt with the remaining national issues by focusing on the power sharing after the government received the proposal of the armed struggle movements on it and responded to it.

He emphasized that participation in power is based on the principle of political entitlement, and that part of the problems of war and peace in Sudan is the lack of balanced participation in decision-making, which is a basic principle and a necessary condition for the implementation of the peace agreement, pointing out that the involvement of parties to the peace process in the decision making during the transitional period is one of the essential guarantees for the implementing the peace agreement.

The spokesman for the government's delegation for the peace negotiations asserted the importance of intensifying consultations between the two sides in this file, which he described as complex and delicate.