Egypt: Minister of Energy Praises Sudan's Distinguished Relations With Egypt and Ethiopia

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining, Dr. Adel Ali Ibrahim, has praised the Sudan's distinguished relations with Egypt and Ethiopia, especially in the field of electrical interconnection.

He noted in the press conference held this evening at SUNA's Forum, that Ethiopia had increased the electrical connection with Sudan from 100 to 200 megawatts, besides about 80 to 90 megawatts per day from Egypt via the Egyptian network, indication that this cooperation is fruitful, reflecting the success achieved by the transitional government in strengthening foreign relations with neighboring and other countries.

He asserted the complete solution of wages of workers in the electricity sector, which is now under procedures indicating that the current conditions in the country do not bear such escalation, pointing to the application of the same scenario applied to the workers in the oil sector which will be announced within the next two days.