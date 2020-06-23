Sudan: Electricity Sector Undersecretary - Projects Will Be Implemented to Produce 1100 MW

22 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Electricity Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Mining, Eng. Khairy Abdul Rahman revealed that the sector projects will implement projects in the near future for the construction of power stations in Port Sudan and Gurri to produce 1,100 megawatts.

He explained in the press conference held this evening at SUNA's Forum, that despite the ruined work environment the sector has inherited from the defunct regime, the workers exert great efforts to guarantee a safe and stable flow of electrical supplies, attributing the ret urn of the electricity cuts to the conditions that the country is going through as a result of the corona pandemic, where this situation required the conversion of a large number of national grid lines into red lines.

The Undersecretary of the Electricity Sector indicated that the cuts of electrical supply due to the supply during the summer and the rainy seasons, noting to the decrease in the incoming of water, with the challenge of maintenance of the thermal plants.

He asserted that the sector deals transparently with citizens by establishing direct communication channels with citizens through the Information Office for the Electricity Sector, and the dedication of the phone number 4848 for the direct communication with the consumers, noting: "Our new policy is to make the citizen an original partner in the issues and concerns of the electricity sector."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.