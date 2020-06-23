Sudan: Electricity Sector Undersecretary - Projects Will Be Implemented to Produce 1100 MW

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Electricity Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Mining, Eng. Khairy Abdul Rahman revealed that the sector projects will implement projects in the near future for the construction of power stations in Port Sudan and Gurri to produce 1,100 megawatts.

He explained in the press conference held this evening at SUNA's Forum, that despite the ruined work environment the sector has inherited from the defunct regime, the workers exert great efforts to guarantee a safe and stable flow of electrical supplies, attributing the ret urn of the electricity cuts to the conditions that the country is going through as a result of the corona pandemic, where this situation required the conversion of a large number of national grid lines into red lines.

The Undersecretary of the Electricity Sector indicated that the cuts of electrical supply due to the supply during the summer and the rainy seasons, noting to the decrease in the incoming of water, with the challenge of maintenance of the thermal plants.

He asserted that the sector deals transparently with citizens by establishing direct communication channels with citizens through the Information Office for the Electricity Sector, and the dedication of the phone number 4848 for the direct communication with the consumers, noting: "Our new policy is to make the citizen an original partner in the issues and concerns of the electricity sector."