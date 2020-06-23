Sudan: 8 Cases Out of 16 Among UNAMID Staff Recovered From Corona

El- Fasher — The joint United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has announced the recovery of 8 of its staff out of 16 of confirmed cases of (COFED 19) among the staff of the mission until the 17th of June.

There are two cases of infection was in the mission's offices in Kenya and one of its national staff in Khartoum.

The mission has conducted examinations for 29 of its staff in Darfur of whom had light or moderate symptoms, or had mixed with confirmed or suspected cases, t of which the results showed 16 confirmed cases of infection.

In a press circular issued today the UNAMID stated that it will continue to implement measures to respond to combating of the Covid 19 pandemic, noting to its provision of support through the mechanism of the states' coordination offices for the police forces in West Darfur state to design, develop and print four thousand brochures and a leaflet containing information on the symptoms of the Covid-19 pandemic Prevention measures as well as initiating cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization to implement a widespread awareness-raising initiative in West Darfur targeting local markets, the state prison, the Ardamta military base, the Sudanese police forces clinics, truck stations, residential communities, and the IDP camps.

The circular added that the mission distributed during last May, personal protection equipment, hand disinfectants, soaps, gloves and masks to 50 Sudanese police officers from ten separate offices for both men and women in El Geneina, Sirba, Mestri, Habila, Jebel Moon and Forburanga.

In North Darfur, the UNAMID's press circular indicated that the mission has printed and distributed more than five thousand brochures on Covid-19 awareness-raising measures and how to prevent it, through the state coordination offices, and these brochures were distributed to police forces officers, IDP camps, and local communities.

The police component of the UNAMID, in cooperation with the Sudanese police forces, organized awareness-raising campaigns in police stations, displaced persons camps, markets and public gatherings, on which this campaign covered about five thousand community members and 250 Sudanese police officers.

In cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UNAMID has also organized a campaign to raise awareness about the pandemic prevention measures for 615 inmates and 40 officers at Shala Federal Prison in El- Fasher, in addition to the three forums held by the UNAMID, through the state coordination offices, in the states of South, West and North Darfur in cooperation with the prison authorities in each state separately, to encourage measures to reduce overcrowding in prisons to reduce the spread of corona, which targeted the 2011 prison population in all three states.

The UNAMID had distributed in the second week of June, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program and the State's Ministry of Health, personal protection equipment, hygiene kits, soaps and hand disinfectants to 907 inmates of Nyala Prison, South Darfur, this support was aimed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and improve hygiene conditions in the prison.