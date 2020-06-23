Sudan: Irrigation Minister - Hamdouk's Initiative Still On Table to Continue Negotiate EGRD

22 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yasser Abbas stressed that the initiative of Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk and his invitation to negotiate the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam is present to continue negotiations, reiterating that the issue of the EGRD is a national issue that does not bear any political differences or polarization.

He affirmed in briefing he gave today to the ministries' undersecretaries that the initiative is still present and proposing that negotiations are the best way to reach understandings on the issue of the EGRD.

He added that "If the Security Council decided to hold a session to discuss the matter, Sudan is ready and prepared not only to present its position on the issue of the Renaissance Dam, but also to offer solutions that we consider balanced and fair to all parties."

The irrigation minister explained that the declaration of principles signed between the three countries in 2015 asserted the importance of reaching an agreement before starting the filling of the Renaissance Dam, noting that any interpretation other than this is improper and inaccurate, indicating that the Sudan, has announced, from the first day of negotiations, its support for the Ethiopian decision to build the dam in accordance with the International Law, which emphasizes the fair and reasonable use, but without causing significant harm to the downstream countries.

He added that the dam has benefits for Sudan that overwhelm its disadvantages, stressing that the Sudan, along with its keenness on its rights as an original party in the negotiations, works to bring closer the points of view between Ethiopia and Egypt, and constantly provided compromising solutions that were always agreed by the two parties, stressing on the importance of reaching a binding agreement for all parties before starting the first filling, and that is for a purely technical reasons related to the safety and operation of the Rossaires Dam, which is 100 km from the Renaissance Dam, but the waters of lake of the Rossaires Dam is only 15 km from the Renaissance Dam.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.