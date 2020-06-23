Sudan: Energy Minister - Benzene Enough for Country With Gap in Gasoline

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining, Engineer Adel Ali Ibrahim, has affirmed that there are enough quantities of benzene that are sufficient for the country's need without problems, attributing the crowds of cars in service stations to the ban hours and procedures of health measures related to the combating of corona pandemic.

the Minister of Energy and Mining indicated at SUNA's Forum this evening that there is a gap in the commodity of gasoline, asserting the ministry's serious endeavor to solve it.

He stressed that the Strategic Commodity Financing Portfolio will have an impact in solving the gasoline gap during the coming period and that the portfolio, headed by Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo and its deputy chairman, Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk give fuels priority with the strategic goods, expressing hope that the portfolio will succeed in completely solving the fuel crisis.