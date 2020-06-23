Sudan: Health Ministry - (118) New Infections, (135) Recovery, and (12) Deaths

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 118 new cases of infection with corona virus, the 12 deaths cases, and the recovery of 135 cases.

According to the Ministry's epidemiological report issued today, according to the results of the tests on Wednesday, June 19, 2020, the total cumulative number of cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic reached (8698), the deaths to (533), while the total of the cases of recovery reached (3460).

New cases were recorded as follows: Khartoum State (39), Gezira State (35), Sennar (4), Blue Nile (2), Northern state (1), Kassala (7), and Red Sea State (30) cases.

the number of deaths reached 12 cases, recorded of which in Khartoum (2) deaths, Gesira (3) deaths, North Kordofan (one death), West Kordofan (one death) Red Sea State (5) deaths.

While the cases of recovery were recorded in the state of Khartoum (97) case, Gezira state (10), River Nile (4), Sennar (3), Kassala (1) the state of the Red Sea 20 cases.

The Federal Ministry Health indicated that the examinations were carried out in four laboratories, where the total of the examined samples reached (231), and the total of the first samples examined (225), while the number of positive samples for the first time (118) with a positive rate of 52.5%.

The ministry noted to it is work according to the updated protocol for cases of recovery and exit from isolation, with the federal team is also working with state epidemiological departments to periodically review and verify the cumulative daily data.

The Ministry has asserted the need to adhere to the health emergency law of the stay at home, apply preventive advice (social distancing - hand washing , sneezing and coughing etiquette, the immediate reporting of cases of suspicion, and the follow up of the daily epidemiological reports on the ministry's Facebook page and the Sudan Health Observatory website for the Corona Pandemic.