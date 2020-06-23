Sudan: Al-Shumaliya - Lockdown Extended

Dongola — The Higher Committee on COVID-19, in Al-Shumaliya State chaired by the Secretary General of Al- Shumaliya Government, Abdulgader Mohammed Saed decided, Monday, the continuation of the lockdown imposed on the state tomorrow, Tuesday, and for a further 15 days.

The committee has also, decided to extend the curfew to start from 6:00pm until 4:00 am the next day and opening of traffic movement between the localities, besides holding of the Friday and congregational prayers in the mosques stressing the measures and precuations issued by the Federal Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.