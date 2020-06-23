Sudan: Justice Minister Receives Strategic Plan of Sudan Building Party

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Dr.Nasreddeen Abdul Al-Bari received, Monday, at his office, the Strategic Plan of the Ministery of Justice in the shadowy Government of Sudan Building Party, one of the parties signed the Charter of the Declaration of Forcrs of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance of the party, Mujahed Khalafalla, the Party Justice Minister Lamice Mohammed, in addition to the party member, Mohmud Sagrab.

Lamice, said in press statement following the meeting that her party will contact the concerned institutions to exchange views on Sudan's development.

"The party founded in 2018 ,is one of the FFC Members which participated in all the stages of the revolutionary movement until the downfall of the defunct regime" She explained.

She said the plan which handed vr to the Minister of Justice includes the judicial issues and means for achieving the litigation stages with out delay.