Sudan: Justice Minister Receives Strategic Plan of Sudan Building Party

22 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Dr.Nasreddeen Abdul Al-Bari received, Monday, at his office, the Strategic Plan of the Ministery of Justice in the shadowy Government of Sudan Building Party, one of the parties signed the Charter of the Declaration of Forcrs of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance of the party, Mujahed Khalafalla, the Party Justice Minister Lamice Mohammed, in addition to the party member, Mohmud Sagrab.

Lamice, said in press statement following the meeting that her party will contact the concerned institutions to exchange views on Sudan's development.

"The party founded in 2018 ,is one of the FFC Members which participated in all the stages of the revolutionary movement until the downfall of the defunct regime" She explained.

She said the plan which handed vr to the Minister of Justice includes the judicial issues and means for achieving the litigation stages with out delay.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.