Sudan: SC Affrms State Keenness Over Return of All the Stranded

22 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Members of the Sovereign Council, Prof.Siddig Tawer and Ayisha Musa affirmed, on Monday, the state's keenness and commitment over the return of the Sudanese nationals stranded abroad.

The SC Members who received the Sudanese who returned rom Egyptby road expressed keenness to inspect the situations of the returnees and ensure the safety of their medical tests procedures.

The SC Members affirmed that the state represented in the SC and the Council of Ministers is committed to protect the Sudanese citizens and their families against the fatal pandemic, explaining that ebveryone who completed the procedures and medical tests will go home and recive the results of the test nextday.

